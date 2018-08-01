A man was found fatally shot late Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

He was found at Ritchie Road and Putnam Lane about 10:40 p.m., according to Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a police spokesman. Robinson said it appeared that the man had been hit in the upper body.

Police said he was found lying in the roadway after a shooting was reported.

No name was available immediately.

The site is a residential area of single family homes with large lawns and yards. It is about 200 yards northeast of the North Forestville Elementary School. It is also about a mile west of the Capital Beltway and about two miles north of the north end of the runway at Joint Base Andrews.