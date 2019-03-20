Prince William County detectives are investigating a murder-suicide of a couple who were found shot to death inside of a Dumfries home, police officials said.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Marjon Court for the report of a shooting in progress about 10:15 a.m., officials said in a statement. Police found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Investigators said the woman was staying at the home of a family member and the man arrived there Wednesday morning and shot her after they had an altercation. The man then shot himself, police said.

Police were called by other residents, who were home at the time of the incident, authorities said.

The man and woman were not identified by police Wednesday night.

