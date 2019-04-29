A man was fatally stabbed Sunday night at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 11:45 p.m. at the station in the 700 block of 14th Street SE. A police report says the stabbing occurred by an elevator at the station’s north entrance.

The victim died at a hospital, Lt. Seth Anderson of the First District station wrote on the department’s Internet bulletin board. No other details about the altercation were immediately provided, and the victim’s name has not been made public.

Authorities had only a scant description of the assailant.

