A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed by masked attackers inside a Greenbelt residence, police said.

Billy Owens Smith, of Greenbelt, died of his wounds at a hospital, after Greenbelt police were called to the scene of a fight in the 7900 block of Mandan Road shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Officers found Smith suffering from stab wounds after they received a second call, police said. He was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three attackers forced entry into the residence and stabbed the victim during a confrontation, police said. All three men were described as Hispanic. They wore black clothing and masks, investigators said.

No arrests have been made and police did not offer a motive for the attack.