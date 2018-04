D.C. police said a man was fatally stabbed early Friday inside an apartment in Southwest D.C.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found about 2 a.m., police said. The stabbing occurred on Forrester Street SW.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

D.C. police also responded to a stabbing at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Edgewood Street in Northeast. The victim was found conscious and breathing, and was taken to a hospital.