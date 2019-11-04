By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 4, 2019 at 9:41 PM ESTA man was fatally stabbed during an argument Monday evening at a Popeyes restaurant in Prince George’s County, police said.The fight started inside a restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in the Oxon Hill area and continued outside where the stabbing occurred, according to Pr. George’s County police.Further details were not immediately available.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy