A man was fatally stabbed Monday in a house in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, and a suspect was arrested in what police said was a domestically related homicide.

They said Ronald Jones, 59, of Northwest was found with stab wounds at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Euclid Street NW.

Police said Alisa Randall, 31, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Police did not specify the relationship between the slain man and the suspect.

