A woman fatally stabbed a man in what D.C. Police are calling a domestic-related incident. (Prathaan/iStock)

A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a domestic-related incident in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, officials said.

D.C. Police said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Euclid Street NW, a few blocks from Meridian Hill Park.

Police were called to check on the welfare of someone at a home. and they found a man inside with “multiple stab wounds.”

The victim was later identified as Ronald Jones of Northwest, and police arrested and charged Alisa Randall, 31, of Northwest, with second-degree murder while armed.

Authorities did not elaborate on a motive in the homicide.

The D.C. region has had nearly 150 homicides so this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 85 have been in the District.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news