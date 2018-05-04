A man was fatally stabbed during a fight at a townhouse in Fairfax County late Thursday, police said.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 14600 block of Stone Crossing Court for a reported stabbing, Fairfax County police said in a statement. An investigation determined that Justin Underwood, 24, of Aldie was in a townhouse when he and a resident fought, and Underwood sustained upper-body trauma, the statement said.

Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement, and the resident was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not life threatening.

The D.C. area has seen 82 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, four have occurred in Fairfax.