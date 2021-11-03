Police said he had been stabbed in his upper body and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The man was later identified as Lionel L. Brown, 40, of Gainesville.
An initial investigation found that he and his stepdaughter, Laila H. Brown, 18, were involved in a “verbal altercation” in a phone call and that another man — Dajuan Amant’e Sandlain, 18 — overheard it. Sandlain and Laila Brown were in a relationship, police said.
Sandlain and Laila then came to the home, police said, to “confront the victim with a knife.”
The two men fought and the victim was stabbed, according to police.
Sandlain and Laila Brown left and police later found them at a nearby home, where they were arrested and charged, authorities said.
Police said Sandlain has been charged with murder and Laila Brown is charged with accessory after the fact. They are being held without bond, and it’s not clear whether they have attorneys.