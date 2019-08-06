A man was fatally stabbed Monday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bass Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood.

Few details were available Tuesday about the attack. Police said officers responded to the area for a report of a man down and found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not yet been released, and an arrest has not been made.

There have been 99 homicides in the District as of Monday, according to D.C. police. That is a five percent increase over this time last year.

