D.C. police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed early Saturday on Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, where they found the man. Authorities later determined the incident took place in the 500 block of that street.

Emergency responders took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say they are investigating and seek information on one or more assailants.

The killing marks the District’s 98th homicide this year, according to police data. That is just over 30 percent more killings than at this time last year, even though violent crime has decreased overall, authorities said. More than two-thirds of homicides this year have been committed with guns, and Saturday’s was the ninth committed with a knife.

The death came about six hours after a non-fatal stabbing, also in Northeast, near Union Station. Police are seeking two assailants in that case.