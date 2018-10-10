A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Northeast Washington, police said.

His name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened around 10:37 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. D.C. police said officers were “flagged down for the report of a stabbing.”

They found the man, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This comes as the D.C. region has seen more than 210 homicides, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 122 have been in the District, mainly in the Southeast and Northeast quadrants.