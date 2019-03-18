A man was fatally stabbed Sunday night in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

The killing occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Montana Avenue NE, a few blocks from Michigan Avenue.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives, according to D.C. police.

The D.C. region has had more than 50 homicides so far this year. Of those, 31 have been in the District.

