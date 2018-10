A man was fatally stabbed in a Southeast D.C. parking lot Sunday night, police said Monday.

The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE. Jean-Claude Jackson, 30, of no fixed address was found at the location suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital and pronounced dead later that night.

Information on a suspect or motive behind the stabbing was not immediately available.