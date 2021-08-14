By Martin WeilToday at 6:08 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 6:08 p.m. EDTShareA man was fatally stabbed in Southeast Washington on Saturday morning, police said.Terrence Gause, 53, of Southeast was found with stab wounds about 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Adrian Street SE, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe died at a hospital.No information was available late Saturday about a suspect or motive.Adrian Street is in the Benning Ridge area just east of Fort Circle Park. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.