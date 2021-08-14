A man was fatally stabbed in Southeast Washington on Saturday morning, police said.

Terrence Gause, 53, of Southeast was found with stab wounds about 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Adrian Street SE, the police said.

He died at a hospital.

No information was available late Saturday about a suspect or motive.

Adrian Street is in the Benning Ridge area just east of Fort Circle Park.