A 56-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Southeast Washington on Monday and a man has been arrested in the death, D.C. police said.

Ronald Collins, of Southeast, was found dead about 5:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of A Street after a stabbing was reported, police said.

They said Daniel Gayden, 54, of Capitol Heights, Md., was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

On Tuesday, police said the death followed a dispute among people who knew each other.