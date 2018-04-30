A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Monday inside an apartment of a senior housing building near Barracks Row in Southeast Washington, police said.

The victim was identified as Ivan Lynch of Hyattsville, Md. It wasn’t clear why he was at the apartment building; authorities said he celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

Police said they have arrested Marquette Jordan, 26, also of Hyattsville, and charged him with second-degree murder. Jordan could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police had said earlier they were looking for a man seen fleeing the apartment building wearing a white shirt with blood on it. Authorities did not describe a possible motive.

The stabbing occurred about 2 a.m. in the Arthur Capper Senior public housing building in the 900 block of 5th Street SE, near the Southeast Freeway. A police report says the victim was stabbed in chest and died at a hospital.

The apartment building is owned by the D.C. Housing Authority and is managed privately. It has 162 apartments.