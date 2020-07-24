Courtney Jones, 54, of Hartford, Conn. died at a hospital, police said.
The man who was wounded is from Baltimore. Police said he suffered injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. A police report says he was treated and released from a hospital.
Police said they arrested Kenneth Wayne Stewart, 58, of no fixed address, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.
Authorities did not say why the men had been arguing.
At least five other people were shot and another man was stabbed Thursday night in incidents in Northeast and Northwest Washington. The victims included two juveniles.
Police described all their injuries as not life threatening.
There have been 109 homicides in the District in 2020, an 18 percent increase over this time in 2019, which ended with a decade high.