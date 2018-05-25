A man who was fatally stabbed early Wednesday near Gallery Place was the victim of a robbery and was attacked while trying to hold on to his backpack, police said following the arrest of a suspect Thursday evening.

The victim, Matthew Scott Rooker, 26, was from Jacksonville, N.C. Where he had been staying in the District could not immediately be determined. He was stabbed once in the neck, four times in an arm and five times in the back, according to authorities.

D.C. police identified the suspect as Kavonte Richardson, 24, of Northwest Washington. An arrest affidavit filed on Friday said Richardson had been living in a homeless shelter near where the 1:30 a.m. attack occurred in the 600 block of Seventh Street NW.

[Man charged with murder after stabbing near Gallery Place]

A witness to the attack told police he saw the two men arguing in a crosswalk near the National Portrait Gallery and Capital One Arena and then saw one man trying to pull the backpack away from Rooker, who was screaming, ‘Help, help,” according to the affidavit. He said the man appeared to be repeatedly punching Rooker with his fists until he finally got hold of the backpack and fled. Police said the witness later realized the victim had been stabbed.

Police said Rooker was conscious when officers first arrived but was able to say only, “He stabbed me,” without knowing a name. Police said they found the backpack discarded nearby, and described in the affidavit as having been “ravaged through.” The affidavit said the pack had blood on the inside and outside.

Police said officers searching the area confronted Richardson, who had a cut on his hand. Richardson told the officers it was a scab, but later said he had been cut with a knife. The affidavit says Richardson denied being involved in a fight with Rooker but said he had bought a cigarette from him earlier in the evening.

Police said Rooker had blood on his clothes and they found a folding knife they say he dropped or tried to hide in the back of a police car. It also had blood on the blade, police said in the affidavit.

Rooker’s relatives could not be reached on Friday. One of his friends, Grant Craig, 29, from Tyler, Tex., said Rooker grew up in Michigan but had recently moved to the D.C. area to work as a mechanic. He had lived in North Carolina while in the Marines at Camp Lejeune. Craig said Rooker served from 2011 to 2015 as a finance clerk.

Craig said Rooker “was a good dude, a good Marine,” who had a hard time finding work after leaving the military. He said Rooker had an ex-wife and a young daughter in Michigan. They last spoke about a month ago.