By Martin Weil
November 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST
A man was fatally stabbed Sunday night in the Mount Pleasant area of Northwest Washington, and an arrest has been made in the death, D.C. police said.
Andrew Tillman, 38, whose address was not known, was stabbed shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW, police said. He died at a hospital, they said.
Police said Dedan Williams, 49, of Northwest, was arrested Sunday and charged with second degree murder.