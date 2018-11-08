A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning near the Hechinger Mall in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, which is also near Starburst Plaza, named for a confluence of streets that meet at the location.

Police said the victim was reported unconscious at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the stabbing occurred inside a building or residence, or outside. His name was not made public pending notification of relatives.

Police in September reported an uptick in violence along the Benning Road corridor in Northeast, which stretches east from the plaza about 10 blocks between the neighborhoods of Kingman Park and Carver-Langston. Starburst Plaza is made up of Bladensburg Road, H Street, Florida Avenue, Benning Road and Maryland Avenue.