By Martin WeilToday at 10:53 p.m. EDTA man was fatally stabbed Friday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.The stabbing occurred about 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE, police said.The man was taken to a hospital where he died, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.No information was available immediately about a suspect or motive. The site is about three blocks east of the "starburst" intersection in a mixed residential and commercial area.