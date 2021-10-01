A man was fatally stabbed Friday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The stabbing occurred about 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

No information was available immediately about a suspect or motive. The site is about three blocks east of the “starburst” intersection in a mixed residential and commercial area.