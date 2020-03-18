Police said Golden was stabbed about 9 a.m. on a lower level platform serving the Blue and Yellow lines. Both the Metro Transit Police and Pentagon Force Protection responded to the scene. The station is in Arlington.
The report provided by a Metro spokesman, Dan Stessel, says investigators obtained images of a possible suspect from video and recognized him from a previous stabbing that occurred in Northeast Washington along Minnesota Avenue.
Metro Transit Police were sent to Minnesota Avenue and reported that the suspect was seen at a Valero gas station in the 3700 block. Police said he was spotted going into a convenience store next to the station, where the report says he threw a knife under a shelf.
Police said they arrested the man, identified as Vincent Wilson, 27, and charged him in a warrant from Virginia with second-degree murder. No address was given for Wilson.
Wilson made a brief appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday and will be extradited to Arlington County in Virginia to face charges.