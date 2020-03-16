Ron Holzer, a Metro spokesman, said officers from both the Metro Transit Police Department and Pentagon Force Protection responded to the scene. Metro has taken the lead in the investigation. The station is located in Arlington.
Holzer described the victim as an adult and said he died at a hospital. In a statement, Holzer said police have “preliminary suspect information.”
No description of a possible assailant was provided, and police did not comment on a possible motive or provide other details.
The victim’s name has not been made public.