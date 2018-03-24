A man was fatally stabbed in Northeast Washington on Thursday and a suspect has been arrested, the D.C. police said.

The victim was identified by police as Andre Butler, 52, of Southeast. Police said he was found about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a house in the 900 block of Mount Olivet Road NE.

Police said Fredrick Lorenzo Nowlin Jr. 35, who had no fixed address, was arrested the same day and charged with second degree murder.

The 900 block of Mount Olivet a residential street in the Ivy City area and lies north of the Gallaudet University campus, and south of New York Avenue NE