A New Carrollton man was arrested after he was accused of fatally stabbing his landlord during an argument on New Year’s Day, police said.

Jose Hernandez-Cardenas, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Elder Cruz Perez, 34.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, New Carrollton police were called to the 6400 block of Carrollton Court for the report of a stabbing and found Perez wounded inside his home, according to Prince George’s County police.

Perez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and Hernandez-Cardenas was arrested at the scene.