His identity has not been made public.
D.C. police said the man was struck by an Amtrak train.
In a statement, Amtrak said there were 105 passengers aboard the train; none were reported injured. Amtrak said passengers and crew members would be transferred to another train.
The Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted a warning about “major delays” lasting into the evening on its Penn Line, which carries commuters between Washington and Baltimore and to its northern suburbs. At least four trains were canceled Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Maryland Transit Administration did not return calls for comment.