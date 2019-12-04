The victim was identified as Nahzil Zaid Abdul Rahim, 50. Police said in a statement he had no fixed address, but a report lists a possible residence in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest.

Rahim was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash. Authorities said it took several days to notify his relatives.

The crash occurred about 3:10 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of U Street NW, an entertainment strip lined with bars, restaurants and clubs.

A witness told police that Rahim and another person “got into a confrontation,” according to a police report, and that Rahim tried to get away. The witness said the person threw a brick at Rahim, but missed.

The person threw a second brick, the witness told police, which Rahim blocked with a bag he was carrying. But the witness said the impact “knocked [Rahim] down on U Street,” the police report says.

That witness told police Rahim was lying in the middle of the two-lane road as an SUV approached. The witness said he “tried to stop” the driver but that the vehicle “kept going and ran over” Rahim.

A video made public by police shows the SUV about two minutes after the crash, slowing to a stop in the 1100 block of U Street NW.

It shows a man getting out from the passenger side and walking down the street as the driver of the SUV pulls away. The man is seen wearing a dark, unbuttoned suit jacket and a collared, three-button short-sleeve shirt.

The man is seen walking for several minutes, at one point with his jacket off and slung over his right arm, and what appears to be a smartphone in his left hand.

