A 50-year-old man who was struck and killed last week by a vehicle on U Street in Northwest Washington was knocked into the road during an altercation, according to D.C. police.

Authorities are searching for the person involved in the initial dispute, as well as the driver and a passenger of a dark-colored SUV that fled the scene. Police have made public a video of the vehicle and a person of interest from the SUV.

The victim was identified as Nahzil Zaid Abdul Rahim, 50. Police said in a statement he had no fixed address, but a report lists a possible residence in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest.

Rahim was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash. Authorities said it took several days to notify his relatives.

The crash occurred about 3:10 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of U Street NW, an entertainment strip lined with bars, restaurants and clubs.

A witness told police that Rahim and another person “got into a confrontation,” according to a police report, and that Rahim tried to get away. The witness said the person threw a brick at Rahim, but missed.

The person threw a second brick, the witness told police, which Rahim blocked with a bag he was carrying. But the witness said the impact “knocked [Rahim] down on U Street,” the police report says.

That witness told police Rahim was lying in the middle of the two-lane road as an SUV approached. The witness said he “tried to stop” the driver but that the vehicle “kept going and ran over” Rahim.

A video made public by police shows the SUV about two minutes after the crash, slowing to a stop in the 1100 block of U Street NW.

It shows a man getting out from the passenger side and walking down the street as the driver of the SUV pulls away. The man is seen wearing a dark, unbuttoned suit jacket and a collared, three-button short-sleeve shirt.

The man is seen walking for several minutes, at one point with his jacket off and slung over his right arm, and what appears to be a smartphone in his left hand.