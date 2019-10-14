Power was cut off at the station while emergency personnel tended to the man, Metro said. Some approaching trains were halted and Green Line trains headed in both directions shared a track, causing delays, Metro said.

Metro said in an email around 8:20 p.m. that full service had been restored.

The man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to a hospital, said Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta. He said it was not clear why the man “walked off the platform.” Neither foul play nor crowding were factors, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

