A man fell onto the track bed of the Waterfront Metrorail station on Monday night, leading Green Line trains to single-track temporarily, according to a Metro spokesman.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., about 40 minutes before the start of the playoff baseball game at Nationals Park, which is one stop away from the Waterfront station.

Power was cut off at the station while emergency personnel tended to the man, Metro said. Some approaching trains were halted and Green Line trains headed in both directions shared a track, causing delays, Metro said.

Metro said in an email around 8:20 p.m. that full service had been restored.

The man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to a hospital, said Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta. He said it was not clear why the man “walked off the platform.” Neither foul play nor crowding were factors, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

