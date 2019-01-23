A man who found somebody else in his parking spot in Howard County early Monday took a gun and fired, the county police said.

Nobody was hit, the police said, but two bullets struck the parked car, the police said.

They said an arrest was made.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. in a residential parking lot in the 6300 block of Red Haven Road in Columbia.

There, they said a man said he had parked in the lot while visiting and was outside his car when someone came up and told him to move.

Then, the man said, the shots were fired.

Police said they began to investigate. Surveillance video was obtained they said.

According to police, Cornelius H. Harcum, 47, of Red Haven Road, was charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Police said they did not think the two men knew each other.