A tow truck driver cleans up wreckage on the MD 210 on-ramp to the Beltway in Oxon Hill, Md., Monday morning. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

A man has survived a crash on a major highway near the Capital Beltway in Maryland that might have happened days ago, according to officials.

Ron Snyder, a spokesman for Maryland State Police, said the man, whom he identified as Gregory Eubanks, 41, of Fort Washington, Md., was reported missing by his family on Saturday to Prince George’s County Police.

Eubanks was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly. A spokeswoman — Jania Matthews — for the hospital said that he was in “fair condition.”

On Monday, officials were still trying to figure out exactly what happened, and the cause of the crash, which occurred on MD 210 north near the Beltway, is under investigation, according to Alan Doubleday, assistant fire chief for the Prince George’s County fire department.

Doubleday said authorities received a call around 7:55 a.m. Monday that a contractor for the state’s highway department had found a damaged guardrail along MD 210 at the Beltway and went to check it out. He found a man who was lying on the ground — about a football field away from a vehicle that had crashed — in an embankment area, according to Doubleday. The man, who was later identified to be Eubanks, was said to be conscious and alert when rescuers arrived and was talking to them.

Eubanks told rescuers from Prince George’s County Fire that he had crashed his vehicle Friday night and had been lying there ever since in heat and rainstorms.

Doubleday said his department had not had any incidents reported in that area Friday night and that the investigation will likely involve Maryland State Police checking area road cameras.

Snyder, with the Maryland State Police, said he did not immediately know if state police responded to a crash in that area on Friday night when Ubanks said the crash happened. Snyder said investigators are working to figure out the cause of the crash.

Doubleday, with the Prince George’s County Fire department, said Eubanks may have been ejected from his vehicle or gotten out on his own. He said the car had “significant damage.” Eubanks was apparently alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Doubleday said crews and rescue dogs did a search of the area after the man was discovered and found no one else.

“We’re still trying to piece everything together,” Doubleday said on Monday. “It’s interesting for sure.”

“We’ve had hot and then cold weather and he’s been outside for the duration,” Doubleday said. The D.C. area was hit with heavy rainfall and winds Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

“He’s fortunate that they found him,” Doubleday said.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled the victim’s name after officials released the wrong spelling. It has been corrected.