A man was found fatally shot on the side of a busy Prince George’s County road near the District line during Thursday evening’s commute, county police said.

Authorities received calls that a man was found on the shoulder of Kenilworth Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, about 6:20 p.m., said Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a police spokesman. Responding officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body, and rescuers took him to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

“We have no information as to where he was shot and how he ended up on the side of the road,” Robinson said. “We are asking anyone who has seen anything, to give us a call.”

The investigation continued through the end of the evening commuter rush, in an area that connects vital traffic arteries, such as I-295 and Route 50.

