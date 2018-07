One man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire in Charles County, the Maryland fire marshal’s office said. (Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office logo)

A man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire in Charles County, Md., authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before noon in a house on Berry Hills Road in the Waldorf area, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

After it was extinguished a man was found dead inside, the office said. His name was withheld until relatives could be notified. An autopsy is to determine the cause of death.

The fire broke out in a bedroom and the cause was under investigation, the office said.