A man and a dog were found dead in a house in Charles County Saturday night as firefighters extinguished a blaze there, authorities said.

The fire occurred about 11 p.m. in a single story house in the 7400 block of Bensville Road in the Waldorf area, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The man found in the house was not identified. n autopsy is to determine the cause of his death, the fire marshal’s office said.

The fire caused about $270, 000 in damage to the house and contents, the office said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement on Sunday.