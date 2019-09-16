A man was found dead of trauma wounds in a field behind a hotel in Germantown, Md., in what police are calling a homicide.

The man’s identity was not released, pending notification of his family, Montgomery County police said.

He was found around 6:20 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the 12500 block of Milestone Center Drive. Officers found the man when they arrived. He had “signs of trauma to the upper body,” police said in a statement, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

