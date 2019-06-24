A man found dead in Fairfax County early Sunday has been identified as 24-year-old Reston resident Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, and his death is considered to be suspicious, police said.

Officers found Guillen Mejia’s body off a walking path in a wooded area near Hunters Woods Plaza in Reston around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after being called to the area by reports of gunfire or fireworks, police said.

Guillen Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene, and his upper body showed signs of trauma, police said. Investigators do not think Guillen Mejia’s body had been there for long. Police said people like to hang out on the paths where Guillen Mejia’s body was found.

Investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy and an official ruling on the cause and manner of Guillen Mejia’s death Monday. Investigators were also still processing the scene Monday, but they had not recovered any weapons, police said.

Investigators learned Guillen Mejia had been out with friends earlier Sunday evening, but they were still attempting to find witnesses to establish what happened to him. They said they had no indications his death was gang-related.

Guillen Mejia’s family could not be located. Police said he lived near where his body was found, but was originally from El Salvador.

