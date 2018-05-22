A man was found dead in Fairfax County Monday night and police described the death as suspicious.

They said James McDonald, 20, of Chantilly was found in a wooded area in Clifton. When found, in the 6100 block of Union Village Drive, he had trauma to his upper body, the police said.

The nature of the trauma was not specified and police said they were trying to determine the cause and manner of his death.

According to police, McDonald was last seen May 15 by a family member, and was reported missing May 19. Police said they began investigating immediately, and tracked hise phone. In a search aided by a search-and-rescue dog, the body was found Monday night, police said.