Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide at a strip mall in Oxon Hill, Md. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

A man was killed Monday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Road in the Oxon Hill area, according to officials.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Prince George’s County police said that when officers arrived, they found the man lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. He had trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are trying to figure out a motive and find a suspect or suspects.