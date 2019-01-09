Police have identified a man found slain in the backyard of a Lanham, Md., home as Thomas Baldwin, 29, of Fredericksburg, Va.
A Greenbelt police officer visiting his mother’s home called authorities for a welfare check Tuesday at about 7:15 a.m. after he discovered a body in the backyard, Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police said.
Officers who arrived in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive found Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to find suspects and determine a motive in the case, police said.