Police responded to a homicide in Lanham, Md., on Jan 8. (Courtesy of Prince George's County police)

Police have identified a man found slain in the backyard of a Lanham, Md., home as Thomas Baldwin, 29, of Fredericksburg, Va.

A Greenbelt police officer visiting his mother’s home called authorities for a welfare check Tuesday at about 7:15 a.m. after he discovered a body in the backyard, Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police said.

Officers who arrived in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive found Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find suspects and determine a motive in the case, police said.