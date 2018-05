A 43-year-old man was found dead in a Northeast D.C. home early Sunday, police said.

Edward Ferrell, of Northeast, was found shortly after 5 a.m., inside a home in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue NE, in Ivy City. Ferrell, who police said had several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not name a suspect nor have a description of an assailant. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.