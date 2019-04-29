A man whose body was found in the woods in Northwest Washington on Saturday night with at least one hand cut off was the victim of a homicide, according to D.C. police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, suffered “multiple sharp force injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Authorities said the body was found about 7:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Canal Road NW, in the Palisades neighborhood on the banks of the Potomac River near Chain Bridge.

The body was about 25 feet from shore in the jurisdiction of the U.S. Park Police, near the Capital Crescent Trail. At its eastern end, Chain Bridge passes over the C&O Canal and the C&O Canal National Historical Park and links the District with Northern Virginia.

D.C. police said Sunday night that the medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide, and detectives from the District have taken over jurisdiction in the case.

The body was found in an affluent area of the District northwest of Georgetown, in a police patrol area that serves the Palisades, Foxhall Crescents and Wesley Heights. Police statistics show five violent crimes this year in that patrol area. In addition to the homicide, there have been two sexual assaults, one robbery and one assault with a gun.

