PIO is on scene of a death investigation in the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue. pic.twitter.com/jjGuwkDcuG — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 22, 2019

A man found dead in College Park, Md., was the victim of a homicide, police said Wednesday.

At about 6 a.m., Prince George’s County police responded to the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue after an unresponsive man was reported. Officers found the man on the ground suffering from head trauma, the department said in a tweet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not released, and no further information about the incident was immediately available.

Police ask that anyone with information about the man contact them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news