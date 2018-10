A man was found dead in a Temple Hills yard Wednesday morning, and police are investigating his death as a homicide, Prince George’s County police said.

The man was discovered by a homeowner at about 8 a.m. in the 4300 block of 23rd Place, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details were immediately available. Police said they are still trying to determine the circumstances and identify a suspect or motive. They did not say how the man was killed.