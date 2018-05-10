A man was found dead Thursday morning inside his home in Prince George’s County after an apparent dispute, officials said.

Few details were immediately available and the man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

He was found around 4 a.m. in the 7000 block of Woodstream Terrace in Lanham, according to Prince George’s County police. The man had suffered “trauma to the body,” police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the man had been involved in a dispute with another person who lives in the home, according to police. Detectives are talking to that person and “collecting evidence within the home,” police said in a Twitter message.