A man who was found dead outside a Falls Church-area strip mall Tuesday has been identified as 49-year-old Gilberto Mendez, Fairfax County police said.

Mendez, of the Falls Church area, was found in an alley between the Willston Centre shopping complex and a gas station shortly after 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Mendez suffered injuries that may have been consistent with a fall, but a medical examiner is determining a cause and manner of death, police said.

Police said they erred in previously labeling Mendez as homeless.