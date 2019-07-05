A Maryland man has been arrested in the gang-related killing of a man found dead in March near Lake Artemesia, police said.

Jose Landeverde, 22, of Greenbelt, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Hector Diaz-Urritia, 22, according to Prince George’s County police.

Someone walking near the lake in the Berwyn Heights area on March 14 about 1 p.m. discovered Diaz-Urritia’s body, police said. Diaz-Urritia, of no fixed address, had trauma to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said both men were members of a gang but did not identify which gang.

Landeverde, whose last name in charging documents is listed as Landaverde, is in county jail without bond. No lawyer was listed in online records.

