A man died at the Greenbelt Metro station after suffering a “sudden medical” emergency while on the platform, then falling onto the track bed, officials said.

Sherri Ly, a spokeswoman for Metro, said Metro workers found the man’s body Tuesday morning at the station.

An initial investigation, including video surveillance cameras at the station, showed the man may have “suffered a sudden medical event while on the platform, causing him to collapse and fall onto the track bed where he was found,” Ly wrote in an email.

Ly said no foul play is expected. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death, she said.

