A man was found dead on a sidewalk in Camp Springs, Md., early Tuesday, authorities said.

His body was discovered around 12:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Morris Avenue near Allentown Road when officers received a call to do a welfare check, according to Prince George’s County police.

When officers arrived, they found a man “lying outside on the sidewalk suffering from trauma to the upper body.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release his name, pending the notification of his family. Detectives are trying to figure out who was involved and a possible motive.

The D.C. region has had more than 105 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 27 have been in Prince George’s County.



