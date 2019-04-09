A man was found dead Tuesday outside a home in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

Police did not identify the victim, pending notification of his family. The homicide is under investigation, and few details were released.

About 6:15 a.m., police went to a home in the 8600 block of 20th Avenue in Adelphi for a “welfare check.” When officers arrived, they found the man “with trauma to his body,” officials said.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive and the suspect or suspects.

The D.C. region has seen more than 70 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, at least 17 were in Prince George’s County.

